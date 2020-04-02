The Last of Us 2 delayed again, with no new release date

The release of The Last of Us 2 has been delayed once again, developer Naughty Dog has confirmed.

The hotly-anticipated PS4 exclusive had already been pushed back until May 29, but now the studio has announced a new delay for an unspecified period of time.

Naughty Dog says that, although development is almost complete, logistical factors have meant the firm can’t finish the game to its satisfaction.

The company isn’t saying when the game will now be released, but is hoping it won’t be a “long delay” and promises to update gamers as soon as it has more information on when the logistical issues are likely to be solved.

The studio posted the following statement to Twitter on Tuesday evening:

The logistical reasons mentioned are highly likely to pertain to the COVID-19 crisis, although the studio hasn’t mentioned the pandemic directly in its statement. The decision looks like it was actually made by Sony Interactive Entertainment, which has also decided to shelve Iron Man VR for the time being too.

The delay will be a huge blow to games who’ve patiently waited for the follow up to 2013’s incredible third-person shooter, which, in the opinion of many, set a new standard for storytelling in the console gaming realm.

Naughty Dog had originally planned to release the game in February, but pushed the release to the end of May as it sought to iron out the kinks and add a little more polish to the final product.

The new title will pick up the journey of protagonists Ellie and Joel five years after the original outing. The pair have now settled down in the post-pandemic United States and are living peacefully among survivors of the outbreak. However, the infected are still out there.

A plot description for the game reads: “When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.”

