Silent Hill could be making a comeback as a PS5 exclusive – report

A new report has emerged online which claims a soft reboot of the Silent Hill franchise is in development as a PS5 exclusive.

This new information comes courtesy of AestheticGamer on Twitter, who has previously relayed accurate information on the franchise in years past.

They claim that the upcoming reboot is currently in development at Japan Studio, who were previously responsible for Gravity Rush 2 and Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, both of which are fairly excellent in their own right.

Related: Best PlayStation 5 Games

Development began in 2019 after Konami spent an indeterminate amount of time shopping around the idea of an episodic Silent Hill experience with different potential partners. This resulted in the soft reboot which is currently rumoured to be in the works at Sony Japan.

A number of original staff from the Silent Hill franchise will be returning to work on the project which will include Keiichiro Toyama as director, Akira Yaomoka as composer and Masahiro Ito on the artistic side of things.

It’s as close to Team Silent as we’re going to get, and if all these rumours ring true it could lead to a truly stunning revival for the survival horror franchise. The source states it is currently in a playable state, and a demo will be shown following its planned reveal.

Beyond a handful of third-party efforts, we currently know nothing about the PS5’s library, with Sony remaining silent (sorry) on the exclusive front. Rumours are abound that it will be holding a major reveal event in June, which will presumably include a bunch of annoucements relating to the console’s launch games.

PS4 still has a strong slate ahead of it – with Ghosts of Tsushima and The Last of Us 2 set to arrive in the coming months as swansongs for the hugely popular console. Both of them look excellent, and we on Team Trusted can’t wait to finally get our hands on them.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…