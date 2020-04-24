Kids driving you nuts? Sign them up for free coding classes

Coordinated by non-profit organisation The Coding School, a bunch of free tech talks and coding classes are being broadcast throughout April and May.

If you’ve run out of ways to try and stuff some education into your sprogs’ brains, then this could be a useful little time-filler.

Starting from April 27, kids can tune in for daily, one-hour classes with a Microsoft engineer to learn how to create and code their own website. The whole course will only last for one week (that’s five hours across Monday – Friday) and will teach families the basics of HTML and CSS.

That’s not the only free-offering from the company, though, as there are a host of other tech talks on the platform too, discussing subjects such as aerospace and quantum computing. You can see the full schedule here.

Kids whose parents are healthcare workers, or who have been made redundant as a result of Covid-19, can also apply for a scholarship to the company’s other coding classes. These are usually delivered in a one-to-one format, so there’d be no sneaking off to casually browse the internet.

The Coding school isn’t the only organisation trying to offer parents some much-needed help as kids are forced to stay at home. Microsoft and Mojang have previously rolled out some Microsoft Education levels for free, so kids can peruse virtual renditions of the International Space Station and participate in robot-led learning.

National Geographic has also launched a new educational platform called NatGeo@Home, and in the US Netflix has stuffed its platform full of documentaries to fill the at-home learning gap. Sky has also launched a Home collection to support home schooling.

But if those formats all sound a bit too gimmicky for your liking, these online classes will probably have a more traditional format.

