Sky launches Learning from Home collection to support home-schooling

Sky is about to get a whole lot more educational. The company is launching several Learning from Home collections to help families who have been forced to home-school their children by the coronavirus outbreak.

In the UK currently, measures preventing the spread of the coronavirus mean only the children of ‘key workers’ can still go to school. Similar measures are in place in other European nations. As a result, many families are attempting home-schooling for the first time, and looking for resources to help them teach children effectively.

Three new collections from Sky focus on different age-groups and offer educational programmes to help children make the most of home-schooling sessions.

The company said: “Sky has made some educational collections available on Sky Kids, with the aim of helping families who will be spending more time together at home in the coming weeks and supporting their little ones during school closures. The Learning From Home collections are now available to Sky Kids’ customers in three key curriculum stages .”

These are as follows:

Foundation: Early Years – under 5s

Featured content includes Numberblocks, which focuses on numeracy, Labuntina for educational songs, alongside shows such as Ryan’s Mystery Playdate, Rusty Rivets and Octonauts.

Key Stage 1: 5-7 year-olds

Featured content includes natural history and science programming such as Ocean Rescue: Dive In & Do It and Maddie’s Do You Know? alongside dance tutorials from Kidz Bop and Sky Sports’ Kids Fit in 5.

Key Stage 2: 8-11 year-olds

Featured content includes current affairs and factual shows such as Braydon Meets plus Horrible Histories and Operation Ouch. A special episode of weekly news show FYI focusing on Coronavirus will be available from March 28.

As well as the range of new educational programming, Sky is launching new kids’ entertainment in the form of Nick Jr’s The Adventures of Paddington and DreamWorks animation Where’s Wally? Also incoming are new episodes of Moominvalley and a new Sky original, Bad Nature, which combines comedy with interesting facts about the natural world.

Sky Kids’ customers can also download our Kids app which has all of this plus an interactive art studio and over 80 games including learning games such as Phonics, Coding, Maths and quizzes to hopefully make learning from home a bit easier.

