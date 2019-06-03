KEF adds AirPlay 2 to the LSX System

KEF has announced an update for its LSX wireless music system, with Apple AirPlay 2 adding Siri voice control and music streaming capabilities to the speaker

The KEF LSX launched in 2018 to stellar reviews, but one feature missing was AirPlay 2.

Initially stated to arrive in January 2019, for whatever reason it missed that date. That’s now been rectified with AirPlay 2 available via a software update as of today (June 3rd).

Related: KEF LSX wireless music system review

The inclusion of AirPlay 2 allows users to stream their audio content (music, podcasts etc) from an iPhone, iPad, Mac, HomePod and Apple TV to LSX systems. The update has also opened up the LSX’s multi-room abilities, so you can now play audio from any room, pass music from room to room or play the same song everywhere through Apple Music. Siri voice control also means you can now operate the speaker hands-free.

The LSX can also work as speakers for your TV, receiving audio from an Apple TV box for an improved stereo listening experience. The LSX also has optical and analogue connections for those wanting to hardwire the speakers to another source.

The update is deployed Over-the-air through the KEF Control app. The support for AirPlay 2 adds to the LSX’s extensive support for streaming services and features that includes Spotify Connect, TIDAL, Roon and Bluetooth .

Related: What is AirPlay 2?