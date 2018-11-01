KEF reveals the LSX, a true two-box wireless system

The KEF LSX is a wireless music system engineered to deliver high resolution audio

The LSX builds upon the groundwork laid by the successful LS50 speakers and excellent LS50 Wireless system. Moving in the direction of how people use and access music, the LSX is a true wireless set-up from both source and and between speakers, all housed in a compact package.

Wireless connectivity extends to Apple AirPlay 2 (from January 19th), which will enable use of multiple LSXs in different rooms in tandem with Siri voice control integration. Spotify Connect is supported, as is the Tidal music streaming service through 2.4GHz/5GHz dual band wi-fi. The speaker system also features Bluetooth 4.2 and aptX for high-quality streaming.

But music isn’t the only goal for these speakers. At the back is a TOSLINK connection for those looking to hook the LSX up to their flatscreen TVs (the LSX also comes with an AUX connector).

All this is driven by the same technology KEF has had great success with – the UniQ driver array. Here it works in concert with KEF’s Music Integrity Engine, a collection of bespoke Digital Signal Processing algorithms that help deliver “transparent bass with great extension”.

There are four Class-D amplifiers, one for each drive unit alongside dedicated DACs. Audio files up to 96kHz/24bit are possible for the optional wired connection, with the wireless connection having to settle for 48kHz/24bit playback. The LSX can support files all the way up to 192kHz/24bit, though.

Speaker operation is done through KEF’s Control app, available on Android and iOS. The app also allows the system to receive over-the-air firmware and feature updates. Through the optional Stream app you can control Tidal and DLNA streaming.

Designed in a collaboration between KEF and industrial designer Michael Young, the LSX comes in five colours (blue, black, maroon, olive and a glossy white finish), and makes use of a luxury fabric from Danish textile manufacturer Kvadrat. In our brief experience with the speaker, the material used makes it feel very plush.

The KEF LSX Wireless system retails for £1000 and is available now from select stores. We’ll be looking to review it in the near future.

