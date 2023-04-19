Jedi Survivor Xbox Series X and PS5 install sizes are quite ridiculous

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor is almost ready for release, but if you’re planning to play on day one, you might wanna start culling some of the content on your console’s hard drive.

Some gamers who’ve been able to pre-load the title onto their console ahead of the April 28 release date (possibly reviewers) have noted the quite extraordinary install size of the Fallen Order sequel.

One screenshot posted to Twitter showed the Xbox Series X install size as 139.08GB. Likewise, appears the PS5 version of the game will be 147.577GB according to a report from the often-reliable PlayStation Game Size account (via PureXbox).

This isn’t that surprising considering Respawn Entertainment revealed earlier this week, the PC version of the game will require at least 155GB of free space on the hard drive along with 8GB of memory.

It’s possible that the file size does come down a bit by the time the pre-downloads go live for console users on April 26. It’s possibly this isn’t the final figure for the install downloads, but the current indications are as initially feared.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be launching on April 28. It’s the sequel to the 2019 game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Survivor will take place five years after the first game and gives players the chance to continue on their adventure with Cal Kestis and his adorable droid BD-1.

There’ll be a host of new Force and lightsaber abilities to reflect Cal Kestis’ growing abilities. You can see the final gameplay trailer from EA below.