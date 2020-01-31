Could Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order save single player games?

If the first Star Wars: Battlefront game threatened the existence of the single-player gaming experience, EA’s Jedi: Fallen Order has restored balance to the force.

In its latest earnings call, Electronic Arts said that the primarily single-player Fallen Order significantly beat the expectations, surpassing 8 million sales since its launch this autumn.

The company now expects to shift 10 million in total by the end of the next couple of months. The sales are also significant given Fallen Order isn’t reliant on micro-transactions as some of EA’s staple titles.

All in all, it probably means that EA might persist with more traditionally structured games with a proper campaign mode and a minimal need to spend more money after purchasing the game.

The strong performance comes despite our reviewer saying the game was “far from a masterpiece,” which makes you wonder how well the game would have done if had hit all the right notes. We praised the large-scale cinematic fights, breathtaking traversal sequences and pulse-raising boss fights. It was marked down for underpopulated worlds, frustrating first few hours, baffling performance issues.

Our reviewer wrote: “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is far from a masterpiece, but to say it could’ve been one without some of its basic flaws may not be so far fetched. As it is, you can look past the tame story and inconvenient bugs and instead revelling in joyous combat, awe-inducing cinematics and fluid platforming.”

Hopefully, the success of Jedi: Fallen Order will mean the rumoured reboot of one of the all-time great Star Wars games, Knight of the Old Republic, will also boast a proper single player mode.

According to a Cinelex report, an addition to the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic universe has been greenlit by Electronic Arts, and plans to “integrate elements from the first two games in order to bring certain things into the current Star Wars canon.”

Fingers crossed the company doesn’t shut out campaigners and rinse us with micro-transactions. Only the Sith deal in absolutes, so perhaps we’ll get a middle ground.

