Star Wars Jedi: Survivor system requirements – The PC specs you need

Here are the minimum and recommended Star Wars Jedi: Survivor system requirements you will need to play this game on PC.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will launch on 28th April 2023 and will be available to play on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and on PC. In preparation for this release, EA has released the minimum and recommended specifications for PC, so you can know exactly what you need to play along.

If you’re hoping to indulge in the latest game on PC, check out the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor system requirements below.

Minimum requirements

Operating system Windows 10 Graphics card (Nvidia) Nvidia GTX 1070 Graphics card (AMD) AMD Radeon RX 580 Processor (Intel) Intel Core i7-7700 Processor (AMD) AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Free disk space 155GB RAM 8GB

The minimum requirements for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are not too demanding, with the standard 8GB of memory required as well as 155GB storage space.

Both the AMD and Intel CPU requirements should be easy to meet, with the Intel Core i7-7700 and AMD Ryzen 5 1400 suggested. We would expect that anyone who’s brought a PC (especially a gaming PC) within the last few years will easily hit these requirements, so if you’re happy with a minimum performance then you probably won’t need to upgrade.

In terms of the GPU, the AMD Radeon RX 580 and Nvidia GTX 1070 were launched in 2017 and 2016 respectively. You could pick up either graphics card for under £200 from various retailers, meaning that even if you do need to upgrade, it won’t necessarily break the bank.

Recommended requirements

Operating system Windows 10 Graphics card (Nvidia) Nvidia RTX 2070 Graphics card (AMD) AMD RX 6700 XT Processor (Intel) Intel Core i5-11600K Processor (AMD) AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Free disk space 155GB SSD RAM 16GB

The recommended requirements are a little more taxing, but you will likely meet this restriction if you own a fairly recent PC. The main limitation is the 16GB of memory needed, which could be double the memory of what you currently have inside your PC.

The Nvidia RTX 2070 and AMD RX 6700 XT are relatively new, with the AMD alternative launching only two years ago. This GPU can be found for between £300 to £400, with the RTX 2070 sporting a similar price. As we’ve said, most recent PCs will hit these requirements, but if you do need to upgrade, it will cost a pretty penny.

In terms of the processor, users have the choice between the Intel Core i5-11600K or the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X. The Ryzen alternative is older, making it a little more affordable than the Intel chip. Still, they can both be found for decent prices online.

While EA has not specified which resolution these specs are capable of hitting, we can guess that this will achieve a Full HD (1080p) resolution. If you want to experience this game in Quad HD or in 4K, then you will need even higher specs.

Make sure to check back in with Trusted Reviews for more news on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor as well as our upcoming review.