It looks like the Pixel 5 will be way cheaper than the iPhone 12

The Pixel 5 will feature a mid-tier Snapdragon 765 CPU and much lower starting price than last year’s Google phone, according to a fresh report.

Newoin reported spotting evidence the new phone will use the lower end 765, not top-dog 865 chip while examining a leaked Google Camera APK from the Pixel 4a over the weekend.

The leak showed two new Pixel devices codenamed ‘bramble’ and ‘redfin’. The only other detail in the report is that the two devices will feature telephoto lenses, like the ones seen in Google’s existing Pixel 4 line.

The use of a Snapdragon 765 CPU would be a change in direction for Google’s Pixel flagship. Traditionally the phones have had top of the line specs across the board. Prior to the new rumour, industry rumblings pegged the Pixel 5 line as using the more powerful Snapdragon 865 chip seen in competing 2020 flagship, like the US version of the Galaxy S20.

If accurate, this would likely be an attempt by Google to reduce the up front cost of the Pixel 5 and undercut key rivals. Apple’s iPhone 12 is expected to be very expensive, with industry experts telling Trusted they don’t expect Apple to offer customers any significant discounts, earlier this year. The iPhone 12 is forecast to appear in September and carry a post-£1000 price tag as a result.

The move would confuse Google’s portfolio though. Google launched a new a-series Pixel line last year that is bespoke designed to target the £300-£500 market. The Pixel 4a is expected to launch very soon, and is forecast to run using a Snapdragon 730 chip. This would offer fairly similar performance to the 765. The only big difference between the two chipsets is the 730’s lack of 5G connectivity.

So unless Google makes more significant changes to the Pixel 5’s camera and other hardware, 2020’s Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 lines may end up targeting the same mid-tier market, which would be an odd move for the search giant.

