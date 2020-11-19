It looks like the OnePlus Nord N100 has a 90Hz display after all

Fancied a budget phone with a 90Hz display but felt let down by the new OnePlus Nord N100 and its lower refresh rate? There may yet be hope. Despite originally touting its display as 60Hz, the N100 may actually have a 90Hz panel after all.

There was much speculation about the impending launch of some cheap OnePlus Nord phones. OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 arrived with not much fanfare – and some disappointment. However, the response may have been less muted had the N100 been advertised with this newly uncovered feature.

Android Authority seemingly discovered the strange situation – believing its OnePlus Nord N100 to be sporting a 90Hz display. When the outlet approached OnePlus, it confirmed the display was indeed 90Hz but hinted the N100 has its limits when it comes to actually displaying high refresh rate content: “The N100 is equipped with a 90Hz display. Actual refresh rate depends on settings, applications used, and processing limitations.” The refresh rate is also confirmed by the N100 specs page.

The N100 having such a display makes a lot more sense, with the phone appearing to be a Oppo A53 is disguise – which has a 90Hz display.

The motives of OnePlus in not announcing the display was 90Hz right of the bat are unclear. You could take it as a consumer-friendly move, if it felt it would be unfair to market a device as having a 90Hz display when the specs of the device may restrict this actually being reached in day to day use. Nevertheless, OnePlus could’ve certainly avoided the confusion by providing more information.

90Hz refresh rate or not, OnePlus Nord N100 looks like an interesting proposition for £179 – even if it doesn’t push boundaries as much as early OnePlus devices. The specs may not be able to offer 90Hz constantly but, with a Snapdragon 460, 4GB RAM, 64GB and 30W charging, it’s a decent offering for the budget buyer. Keep an eye out for our review for our full verdict.

