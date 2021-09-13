It looks like Apple could release a 1TB iPhone 13 tomorrow

Apple will launch its first phone with a massive terabyte of storage at tomorrow’s iPhone 13 launch, according to the latest leak.

The predictions come from notable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in an investor report on September 12 (via 9to5Mac).

Kuo claims that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will be available with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB, while the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will pack the same storage options along with an even bigger 1TB configuration.

For comparison’s sake, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini came with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB, while the iPhone 12 Pro and the Pro Max were available with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

Essentially, it looks like we’ll see a storage increase across the board, with Apple retiring the smallest 64GB configuration entirely.

The introduction of a 1TB tier will also make it easier to ditch your iCloud subscription if you prefer to pay upfront for more storage rather than keep paying to make space for all your apps and photos.

Kuo also warned of potential production issues thanks to ongoing component shortages. According to the analyst, this has caused Apple’s legacy models to be cut by 5 to 10% in Q3 of this year.

Kuo has warned that the shortages could also affect iPhone 13 shipments in Q4. The good news is the analyst doesn’t expect them to have a huge impact.

“We believe that iPhone 13 shipments in 2021 can grow by more than 10% YoY (vs. iPhone 12 shipments in 2020)”, said Kuo in the report.

He also expects the AirPods 3 to be present at the event tomorrow. This lines up with other rumours, which lead us to believe we could see the Apple Watch 7, iPad Mini 6 and iPad 9 unveiled at the event.

The event will be broadcast live from Apple Park in Cupertino, California on Tuesday September 14 at 10am PDT (6pm here in the UK). You can find out more about how to watch the event live in our guide.