Is there a Google Pixel 5 XL? Pixel screens explained

Google has recently announced a duo of new phones, however there has been a question on many people’s lips – is there a Pixel 5 XL?

After teasing the Pixel 5 flagship and a Pixel 4a 5G edition earlier this year, Google has finally made them official. But there’s something a little different with the range this time.

Is there a Google Pixel 5 XL?

Strangely, there is no Pixel 5 XL. Google has decided against unveiling and releasing a larger version of its flagship phone in 2020.

Related: Google Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4

Instead, all the phones Google now sells are what we would call ‘smaller’ devices. None of them is packing a display as dinky as the iPhone SE 2, however the largest model, the Pixel 4a 5G, has a 6.2-inch display. That is on par with the smallest Samsung Galaxy S20 model.

The Google Pixel 5 has a 6-inch display, while the Pixel 4a has a 5.8-inch panel. All the phones in Google’s new range are notably smaller than the Pixel 4 XL, which was launched in 2019 with a 6.5-inch display.

While the screens might not be big, these still seem to be quality panels. All three of the 2020 Google phones (Pixel 5, 4a and 4a 5G) use OLED tech for great contrast, deep blacks and HDR 10 support. They also use a FHD+ resolution and all have a small cutout in the corner to house the front camera.

What about refresh rate?

If you’re wanting a faster refresh rate then your only option is to plump for the Pixel 5. This model has a ‘Smooth Display’ (as Google calls it) and a 90Hz refresh rate. This allows everything from gaming to scrolling through Twitter to look smoother. Both the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G have a more traditional 60Hz display.

Related: Best phones

At this stage the reason for a lack of larger Pixel isn’t clear, however it’s not surprising. Google has been slimming down its product portfolio a lot recently and it’s only offering single colour choices and one storage size on many of its new phones.

Max is one the longest-serving members of the Trusted Reviews team. He was features editor but his expertise on mobile phones and tablets meant he transitioned to the role of mobile, wearables and tab…