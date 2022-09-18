Is Brentford vs Arsenal live on TV? Premier League channel guide and free audio stream

How to watch Brentford vs Arsenal: Arsenal’s visit to Brentford is going ahead this weekend, but the kick-off time has moved. Is the Brentford vs Arsenal game vs live on TV.

More postponements have blighted the Premier League schedule this weekend, with three high profile games (and games we were actually looking forward to) called off due to preparations for The Queen’s funeral and such. Due to issues with policing resources, big rivalry games like Man United vs Leeds (yeah, ok, the funeral is in London), Chelsea vs Liverpool, and Brighton vs Crystal Palace are all off.

That means Brentford vs Arsenal is stepping into the breach for a Sunday lunchtime kick-off that will be televised in the UK.

Arsenal go into the weekend top of the Premier League after winning five of their first six games. It should be six from six because the Gunners outplayed Man United at Old Trafford a couple of weeks ago only to lose. Mikel Arteta will hope to get back to winning ways as Arsenal make the short trip across London to face Brentford.

This London derby should be an excellent game, considering Brentford’s impressive early season form. The Bees are currently sitting pretty in the top half of the table, with nine points and only one defeat. Last time out, they hit Leeds for five, with Ivan Toney netting a hat-trick and earning himself an England call-up in the process.

Here’s how to watch Brentford vs Arsenal on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Brentford vs Arsenal kick-off time

Brentford vs Arsenal kicks-off at 12:00pm, noon, UK time on Sunday September 18. The game will be played at the Brentford Community Stadium in west London. The original kick-off time was scheduled for 3:00pm, but was moved for TV.

How to watch Brentford vs Arsenal on TV and online

Sky Sports has the rights to this one. Coverage of this one starts at 11:30am on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Only half an hour of build up.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass or subscribe via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

Brentford vs Arsenal live stream

While there’s no way to legally watch the game for free in the UK, you can tune in on the radio for a free live stream with audio commentary. In the UK, talkSPORT has live and exclusive rights to the audio stream. You can access the stream from the talkSPORT website here or download the apps for iOS and Android.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.