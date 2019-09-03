The iPhone XR 2 is shaping up to be a very modest upgrade: it’s all about the iPhone 11

A Geekbench score has appeared online for a phone believed to be the Apple iPhone XR 2 and if accurate the new Apple phone will be a pretty modest upgrade on the original when it comes to performance.

The post appeared on the Geekbench database earlier this week and details the core specs of a mysterious new iPhone 12,1 smartphone. The listing isn’t 100 percent proof of the iPhone XR 2’s specs, or existence, but it does match a previous rumour about the phone’s internal codename at Apple.

The post suggests the phone will feature a custom new CPU, presumably the Apple A13, with six cores and a 2.66GHz base clock speed. The more interesting change is that the mysterious device features 4GB of RAM. The existing iPhone XR only has 3GB RAM.

In terms of raw performance this would present a modest upgrade on the existing iPhone XR. The 5415 single-core and 11294 multi-core scores are only a moderate improvement on what we got benchmarking the original iPhone XR.

The iPhone XR 2 is the hotly rumoured next semi-affordable phone from Apple. It’s expected to be unveiled alongside the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max at the company’s 10th of September event.

It’s expected to target the same £750 price as the original XR which means, even as the affordable option in Apple’s 2019 line-up, it’ll hardly be cheap.

Further details about the phone are few and far between, but it’s expected to be a more modest upgrade than the flagship iPhone 11, which is expected to feature a radically upgraded multi-sensor rear camera.

Apple’s also expect to unveil its latest Apple Watch 5 wearable at the event, though technical details about the device are fairly slim. The only semi-legitimate looking rumour we’ve seen suggests the Apple Watch 5 will feature premium Titanium and Ceramic finish options.

