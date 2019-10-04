A well-respected Apple insider suggests that the iPhone SE 2 will look and feel familiar to previous models — and it will be unveiled very soon.

The new iPhone SE 2 will be released in early 2020, and will share the design of the iPhone 8 while running on Apple’s new A13 Bionic chip, reports Ming-Chi Kuo. This is excellent news for people looking for a compact phone, a breed that is sadly facing extinction in the smartphone market of today that’s increasingly dominated by big-screened behemoths. Taking a look at the purported specs, potential customers will have plenty of reason to rub their hands together in anticipation.

Related: Best Phones

The design would be noticeably larger than the previous iteration, as the iPhone 8 measures 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm (with a 4.7-inch screen), while the iPhone SE measures just 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6mm. However, that’s still more manageable than the iPhone 11 Pro, the smallest model of the latest generation at 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm. It’s expected to have a single rear camera sensor, and an LCD display.

As for the internals, the phone will supposedly pack the same A13 Bionic chip found on the very latest iPhones, along with 3GB of RAM. This should make it a powerful device, as the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro have scored very highly in our performance benchmark tests in comparison to other devices. Other than these two singled-out changes, the hardware specs will otherwise closely resemble the iPhone 8.

Related: Best iPhones

Kuo claims the that the new device is targeted at the estimated 100 million people who still use the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, and that shipments could reach as many as 30-40 million units in 2020.

We expect to see a slight price bump to the current price of £479/$449, but it should still be significantly cheaper than most of Apple’s new devices. Such a dramatic change in Apple’s strategy could well have been influenced by the success of its more modestly-priced iPhone XR last year, or even the success Google enjoyed with its cut-price Pixel 3a handset.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…