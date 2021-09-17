iPhone 13 battery sizes revealed, here’s how much larger they are

One of the key improvements the iPhone 13 range makes over its predecessor is a significant boost in advertised battery life.

Apple says the iPhone 13 will deliver an extra 1.5 hours of battery life compared to the iPhone 12, while the iPhone 13 Pro will deliver an extra 2.5 hours of battery life over last year’s model Pro.

On the Pro Max model, users can expect a whopping 28-hours of continuous video playback. We will of course be putting this to the test in our extensive review of the handset.

While some of the improvements are due to added efficiency from iOS 15 and the new A15 Bionic processor, the rest come via a larger battery pack, made possible by redesigned iPhone 13 innards within the same chassis.

While Apple doesn’t reveal the battery sizes as part of its marketing, an updated submission to the Chemtrec website, unearthed by 9to5Mac, reveals the improved capacities for all four iPhone 13 models, from mini to Pro Max

The iPhone 13 mini 9.57 watt hour battery, an increase of 11.6% on the 8.57Wh battery within the iPhone 12 mini.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 includes a 12.41Wh battery, up 15% on the iPhone 12’s 10.78Wh cell.

Moving onto the iPhone 13 Pro, Apple has squeezed an 11.97Wh battery behind the display, which is a significant 11% improvement on the iPhone 12 Pro.

Finally, the iPhone 13 Pro Max also contains a bigger battery, a massive 16.75 watt hour battery, which beats last year by 18%.

Unlike most mobile manufacturers, Apple doesn’t advertise many key specs, like processing clock speeds, RAM, and the size of the batteries in iPhone handsets.

So, quite often we rely on tear downs from the likes of iFixit (we’re sure that one will be in in the next week or so) or spec sheets from Apple’s suppliers or submissions to regulators and external bodies, as was the case here.

Will you be upgrading to one of the new iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro models? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.