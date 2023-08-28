Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPad Pro 2024 revamp will be the biggest in years – report

Chris Smith

Apple might be on the verge of revealing the latest generation iPhone and Apple Watch models, but next year’s expected iPad Pro update could be a little more exciting.

According to the in-the-know reporter Mark Gurman, the iPad Pro range will get its first major revamp in more than half a decade.

As widely expected, Gurman believes the 2024 models will be the first iPads to receive the OLED displays that have been a fixture on iPhone models since 2017.

That’ll mean crisper, brighter displays with more accurate colour reproduction according to the Bloomberg reported, writing in his Power Up newsletter.

Apple is also planning to integrate the as-yet-unconfirmed M3 chips designed primarily for MacBook computers will be on board. The current generation iPad Pro runs an M2 chip, so this is an expected update.

The newsletter says Apple could revert to 11-inch and 13-inches, which is a slight increase on the current 12.9 inch model.

Whether Apple will make further design changes remains to be seen. The iPad Pro’s square-ish design has been locked in for quite some time but, like the smartphone counterpart, it’s not obvious what the next steps would actually be to improve matters or make it decidedly different.

However, the secondary part of the equation, which is the Magic Keyboard, might be line line for some nice tweaks according to Gurman.

“Something else coming with the new iPad Pro, I’m told, is a revamped Magic Keyboard. The new accessory makes the iPad Pro look even more like a laptop than the current setup and adds a larger trackpad,” he writes. “That addresses a complaint about the current Magic Keyboard, which debuted in 2020.”

We might be waiting a while for these iPad Pro models though, with Gurman predicting a spring or summer 2024 launch.

