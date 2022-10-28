Apple Watch Series 9: Everything we know so far

The launch of the Apple Watch 8 and Apple Watch Ultra just took place a matter of weeks ago, but here’s what could be in store for the next edition.

The Apple Watch 9 will likely be the brand’s next wearable, and we’re expecting it to arrive in 2023. While we’re a year away from its launch, and rumours are fairly thin on the ground, this article collects all the information and speculation that we currently have to hand regarding the new smartwatch.

Going by previous trends, the Apple Watch Series 9 is most likely to be released in September 2023, alongside the new iPhone 14. This is based on the launch schedules of previous years, which you can see outlined below:

The Apple Watch Series 9 will then be available to buy in the shops a few days after this launch.

Price

The price of the Apple Watch has stayed roughly similar for the past few years, but there was a slight increase this year, at least for British customers. While the US price stayed at $399, in the UK it was hiked up to £419, whereas the previous model had cost £399.

Based on this information, we’re at least hoping that the price will probably stay similar to this year’s, with an increase perhaps being unlikely to happen two years in a row after not having happened for several previous years. We’ve not yet encountered reliable rumours pertaining to the price, but we’re keeping our eyes open for any activity on that score.

What we’d like to see

Given how early we are in the development cycle of the new watch, it’s no surprise that we haven’t come across many reliable rumours just yet. Nonetheless, we certainly have been considering what could arrive on the new watch to set it apart from previous generations. Given that the Apple Watch Series 8 was a relatively minor upgrade, can we expect a major specs jump from its sequel?

Apple Watch Series 8

First of all, there’s been plenty of speculation about whether the new watch will have 5G connectivity. Cellular editions of previous watches in the series, even the Apple Watch Ultra, have had LTE connection but not yet 5G. Perhaps the Apple Watch Series 9 could be the first to boast the fastest available mobile data speeds.

On top of that, while we’ve seen Apple rolling out Mini LED display tech to MacBooks and the iPad Pro, we’ve not yet seen this different type of screen on any of its wearable devices just yet. Could the Apple Watch Series 9 be the first to sport a Mini LED display?

Finally, we would fully expect the next Apple Watch to run on a new chipset. It’s standard for the manufacturer’s newest wearable to boast all-new silicon, and we don’t anticipate the Apple Watch Series 9 being an exception to that rule.