iOS 17.3 out now with Stolen Device Protection and Apple Music collaboration

Apple has revealed iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3, introducing advanced protection for stolen iPhones as well as long awaited Apple Music and AirPlay features.

The update, which is available today for all iPhone and iPad models compatible with iOS 17, can be downloaded and installed via the Settings > General > Software Update menu.

Here are the key features announced by Apple today.

Stolen Device Protection

The key new feature is Stolen Device Protection, which is a new opt-in security feature that requires Face ID or Touch ID to perform certain actions, with no opportunity to use a passcode.

The added protection is designed to guard against someone who has your passcode breaking into your iPhone. Things like accessing or changing saved passwords, financial data, and other sensitive settings.

As part of the feature, Apple is adding a Security Delay when changing the passcode or Apple ID password.

“Security Delay requires Face ID or Touch ID, an hour wait, and then an additional successful biometric authentication before sensitive operations like changing device passcode or Apple ID password can be performed,” Apple writes in the release notes.

Collaborative Apple Music playlists

Finally, Apple Music is giving users the opportunity to collaborate with their friends on playlists. With the new options, everyone invited to the collaborate will be able to add, reorder or remove songs from the playlist.

AirPlay for hotels

Apple is rolling out the AirPlay support for hotel televisions which will allow guests to stream content from their iPhone or iPad directly to the room TV. This is a lovely way to avoid having to touch those hotel remote controls.

There’s also new wallpapers to honour Black History, while a new AppleCare & Warranty menu in Settings shows your level of coverage. Finally, Apple is optimising crash detection.