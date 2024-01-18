A long-awaited AirPlay feature arrives with iOS 17.3 next week

Apple has confirmed iOS 17.3 will arrive next week and it’ll bring with it one of the key features we’ve been looking forward to for a while now.

The iOS 17.3 release candidate notes tell us the expanded AirPlay feature promised back in the summer of 2023 will be available to iPhone and iPad users next week.

With iOS 17.3 installed, users will be able to cast content to supported TVs in hotel rooms. It was announced as a collaboration with LG at WWDC 2023.

Save 19% on the Apple Watch Ultra The original Apple Watch Ultra is currently selling for £569, which is a 19% saving. Amazon

Save 19%

Now £569 View Deal

AirPlay for Hotels gives users a chance to securely sync up to the television set via a QR code. That would immediately set up access to streaming media, screen mirroring, photo casting, and loads more.

The QR code doesn’t require any additional logins to smart TV apps, which can take ages on those crappy remotes and there’ll be no need to download any apps either.

Many people don’t even like touching hotel TV remotes (The very thought! Gross!) and even then the content on the hotel telly is limited, without access to all of your lists and recommendations. So, this is a great idea for iPhone owners looking to kill time in hotels.

“AirPlay hotel support lets you stream content directly to the TV in your room in select hotels,” the release notes say (via 9to5Mac)

And here’s what LG has to say on the matter: “LG Electronics and Apple worked together to ensure that AirPlay will be as easy to use as when at home. Guests will connect their iPhone or iPad securely to the LG smart hotel TV by simply scanning a unique QR code. With no logins or passwords to remember and no separate app to download, this will be the simplest way for a hotel to enable guests to access their personal entertainment apps and accounts on the big screen in their room.”

Other iOS 17.3 features include collaborative Apple Music playlists, and advanced Stolen Device Protection. Just yesterday Apple confirmed iOS 17.3 will arrive next week, almost by accident, as part of an announcement of a Black Unity Collection Apple Watch band and wallpaper.