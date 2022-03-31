iOS 15.4.1 fixes battery drain issue Apple said was normal

Apple has launched a minor iOS 15.4.1 update, which aims to rectify a battery drain issue reported by some users following the release of iOS 15.4 earlier this month.

That’s kind of interesting given Apple representatives had previously said the battery drain experienced by users was ‘normal’ after a software update, because apps and features needed 48-hours to adjust.

That raised eyebrows at the time among seasoned iPhone users and with good reason. Apple’s release notes for iOS 15.4.1 today confirms that it wasn’t normal at all. Apple says the update fixes an issue where “battery may drain more quickly than expected after updating to iOS 15.4.”

Many iPhone owners took to social media to report significant falls in battery percentage following the iOS 15.4 update, which also included the helpful Face ID with a Mask update. Some folks speculated the culprit could have been the ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate setting being used more frequently on the highest end new iPhones, following the update, but the problem have also been experienced by users with older models that lack the functionality.

One user said their iPhone 13 Pro drained by 80% in 24 hours, following just two hours of screen time. Another said the battery dropped by 5% following ten minutes of a recharge.

The update doesn’t feature any new features, only bug fixes. Apple says it also fixes the following issues:

Braille devices may become unresponsive while navigating text or displaying an alert

Made for iPhone heading devices may lose connection within some third-party app

The update is 302.9MB on my iPhone 12 Pro Max, so users should expect to start seeing normal battery life again after downloading and installing the update. You can access it by heading to Settings > General > Software Update on your compatible iPhone. Let us know if that fixes things for you @trustedreviews on Twitter.