 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iOS 15.4: All the best features, including beta 2

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

iOS 15.4 Features: Apple is preparing to launch iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 in the coming weeks with plenty of new features and fixes on the way. Here are the iOS 15.4 features we’re most excited about.

iOS 15.4 (and iPadOS 15.4) could be the last major updates before iOS 16 is introduced at WWDC 2022 in June. After a couple of modest updates, Apple is preparing some significant features for this release, currently being tested in developer and public beta.

We can expect the launch of iOS 15.4 in the next few weeks, with a possible launch window after Apple’s rumoured March event where the iPhone SE 5G and iPad Air 5 are tipped to arrived. Here are the features we’re most excited to see.

Face ID With a Mask

With so many of us masked up to protect ourselves and fellow citizens against Covid-19, using Face ID has become less convenient. Apple Watch users have a workaround while the rest of us have got used to passcode prompts or pulling our masks down to register an accurate scan. Not ideal when using Apple Pay inside a supermarket, for instance.

The solution comes in iOS 15.4 via Face ID With a Mask (pictured above). This modified version of Face ID is opt-in and focuses on the area around the eyes to authenticate the user’s identity. It works with glasses and sunglasses too and is currently available to iOS 15.4 beta users.

Beta 2 adds an instruction to “Look down to unlock” if users aren’t focusing their eyes correctly.

You might like…

What to expect from Apple in 2022: Rugged Watch, iPhone 14 and a MacBook Air redesign

What to expect from Apple in 2022: Rugged Watch, iPhone 14 and a MacBook Air redesign

Max Parker 2 months ago
Best iPhone: The latest Apple phones ranked (including the iPhone 13)

Best iPhone: The latest Apple phones ranked (including the iPhone 13)

Max Parker 3 months ago
What is Apple Universal Control?

What is Apple Universal Control?

Hannah Davies 8 months ago

Tap to Pay on iPhone

iOS 15.4 beta 2 turns your iPhone into a mobile payment terminal, enabling users to make and accept contactless credit card and debit card payments as they would at a regular payment terminal. iOS 15.4 adds the Tap to Pay API, enabling third-party developers to build this capability into their own apps. It could be a great way for vendors to accept payments without additional hardware, and enable people to quickly transfer money for dinner bills and such.

Apple Tap to Pay

Universal Control for iPad and Mac

The biggest new feature in iPadOS 15.4 is the overdue arrival of Universal Control. The feature, which is designed to enable iPad and Mac owners to control both devices with a single keyboard and mouse/trackpad is great when using multiple displays as a productivity aid.

Once enabled, the cursor and keyboard can move between any nearby iPad or Mac signed into the same iCloud account, and the cursor can push through the edge of the display to connect with the second device.

An image showcasing use of Universal Control with a Macbook Pro and iPad with Universal Control logo printed back on white wall

36 brand new emoji

iOS updates often include the latest characters from the Unicode standard and this release is no different. Apple’s interpretations of the new characters is always something to look forward to and there are a host of new smilies including melting face, salute, holding back tears, peeking through fingers, diagonal mouth, dotted line face and a new version of hand over mouth.

Various other new emoji, including bitten lip, nest, empty nest, coral, a troll, disco ball, chest X-Ray, ID card, crutch, pouring liquid, floating bubbles, car wheel, a playground slide, a rubber ring, an equals sign, a low battery icon.

iOS 15.4 emoji
Image credit: Emojipedia

New Apple Card widget

iOS 15.4 will include the ability to add a home screen widget for the Apple Card, showing the current card balance and available balance.

Deeper SharePlay integration

iOS 15.4 beta 2 adds a SharePlay button to the standard Share Sheet in some new circumstances. When the update launches, if you attempt to share a song from Apple Music, for example, you will see the SharePlay button and a prompt to begin a FaceTime call with the song at its heart.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.