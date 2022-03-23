iOS 15.4 Battery Drain: Apple says it’s ‘normal’ after an update

Apple has batted aside complaints of rapid iPhone battery drain from users after they installed the recent iOS 15.4 release, saying its normal following a software update

Many iPhone owners have taken to social media to report significant falls in battery percentage since updating their phones to iOS 15.4, which included Face ID with a mask, and much more.

One iPhone user said his battery drained by 80% after 24 hours with two hours of screen time, while an iPhone 13 Pro owners said his capacity of his phone is dropping by half by midday. Another said their battery dropped by 5% within the first ten minutes of a recharge.

Some folks speculated the culprit could have been the ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate setting being used more frequently on the highest end new iPhones, following the update, but the problem have also been experienced by users with older models that lack the functionality.

The rare response (via MacWorld) comes from the Apple Support Twitter account, with a representative saying the issue is “normal” following an update, with apps and features requiring time to adjust. The operating system will be busy doing loads of stuff in the background after an update, so it’s plausible that the battery could be under greater duress in the immediate aftermath.

Effectively, Apple is saying this isn’t a problem, but does offer some advice that can be applied to all updates. Apple went on to advise users to send direct messages to the Support account if the issue requires further investigation, once the 48 hours period has passed.

The response reads: “Thanks for reaching out! We’ll be happy to help. It’s normal for your apps and features to need to adjust up to 48 hours after an update.”

