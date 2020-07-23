Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 rumours, release date, price and specs

The Surface Laptop 4 has not been officially confirmed by Microsoft, but it’s widely expected to launch this year following numerous leaks.

Leaked 3DMark benchmark data (spotted by WindowsLatest) shows a new Microsoft device using an AMD Ryzen 7 4800U processor. While there’s no specific mention of a Surface Laptop 4, it’s fairly safe to assume this is the laptop in question since the Surface Laptop 3 adopted AMD chips last year. This processor is also intended for ultra-portable devices, and the Surface Laptop range fits that description perfectly.

Renowned leaker @_rogame has also found a benchmark leak alluding to a Microsoft device featuring a 2.7GHz Intel Tiger Lake-U processor. This means that it’s very likely that we will see the Surface Laptop 4 available in both AMD and Intel flavours, although we don’t know whether the Ryzen processor will be exclusive to the 15-inch model like with the Surface Laptop 3.

What else do we know about the Surface Laptop 4? Not much to be honest. Microsoft is known for making very few changes to the exterior design of its laptops between generations, so the Surface Laptop 4 will likely retain the same clam-shell form with plenty of colour options.

We’re hoping Microsoft will take a leaf out of the Dell XPS 13 2020 book and shave down the bezels or introduce Thunderbolt 3, but there are currently no rumours or leaks pointing in that direction. Plus, Microsoft has previously explained it refrained from using Thunderbolt 3 because of security risks, which means it’s unlikely to feature in any Surface device for the foreseeable future.

Surface Laptop 4 release date – When will it launch?

The Surface Laptop 4 is expected to launch this October, with Microsoft previously releasing older iterations in the same month.

However, there’s been no confirmation from Microsoft regarding this October 2020 launch, and it’s possible Covid-19 disruptions could well disrupt plans.

Surface Laptop 4 price – How much will it cost?

There have been no rumours indicating a price for the Surface Laptop 4, but we’d expect Microsoft to use a similar pricing to the current Surface Laptop 3 devices.

The 13-inch Surface Laptop 3 was priced at £999 at launch, while the 15-inch model was slightly more expensive at £1199.

Surface Laptop 4 specs

Benchmark leaks have suggested the Surface Laptop 4 will have both AMD and Intel configurations, with Ryzen 4000 and the upcoming Intel Tiger Lake processors featuring.

A 3DMark benchmark leak (spotted by WindowsLatest) shows a Microsoft device, believed to be the Surface Laptop 4, flaunting a Ryzen 7 4800U processor. This AMD chip features 8 cores, 16 threads and a boost clock speed of 4.2GHz, which is an upgrade on the Surface Laptop 3’s AMD Ryzen 7 3780U, which sees 4 cores, 8 threads and a boost clock speed of 4.0GHz.

The new Ryzen 4000 processors also feature powerful integrated graphics, which means the Surface Laptop 4 will potentially be able to offer an entry-level GPU performance for casual gaming and content creation without the need of a discrete graphics card. AMD also claims improved power efficiency, which could see the battery life boosted for Microsoft’s laptop.

Less is known about Intel’s Tiger Lake processor, as it hasn’t officially been revealed by Intel yet. We’re expecting fairly similar specs to the Ryzen counterpart, although renowned leaker @_rogame has pointed out that its 3DMark graphics score isn’t quite as high as the Ryzen model. That said, we don’t know for sure whether this is the high-end Intel configuration option.

The benchmark leak also shows the Microsoft device to feature 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. The latter is a little disappointing, with 256GB storage capacity considered stingy, but it’s almost guaranteed that Microsoft will offer larger capacity options too.

Surface Laptop 4 design

While there are tonnes of rumours and leaks speculating about the Surface Laptop 4 processor, very little has been said about the design.

This could mean Microsoft won’t be making any changes to the Surface Laptop 3 design. With the Surface range already considered to be one of the most stylish ultrabook options, it wouldn’t be a disaster (or a surprise) if we didn’t see any physical differences from the previous iteration.

That said, we do feel that Microsoft needs to shave down the bezel in order to compete more fiercely with the likes of the Dell XPS 13.

