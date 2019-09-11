Hundreds of apps are now optimised for the Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung has revealed that a shedload of apps have been optimised to work better on the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

The South Korean giant says it has been working with Google, app partners and Android developers to provide a seamless foldable experience on the Galaxy Fold.

The optimised apps are from both the Google Play Store and Samsung’s own Galaxy Store. There’s no definitive list of them all, but it includes apps from Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, Spotify, Twitter, and plenty more.

The optimisation for the Galaxy Fold includes better support for things like App Continuity (switching between screens) and Multi-Active Window (multi-tasking).

While the optimisation has only just been announced, Samsung has known to be been working with Google to provide integrated Android support for the Galaxy Fold since at least as far back as April 2018.

Samsung and Google set up labs in California, Seoul and Beijing for developers and its partners to test apps – making them more compatible with the Galaxy Fold and Android. The testing led to changes to Android 10 along with the optimisation of apps announced today.

Samsung revealed during IFA 2019 that the Galaxy Fold was finally being released after the initial delay. The foldable was released in Korea on September 6, with releases in the UK, US and other markets to follow soon.

Along with promoting the news that hundreds of apps have been optimised for the Galaxy Fold, Samsung has one again reiterating that issues with the original phone have now been ironed out.

The top layer of the Galaxy Fold screen can apparently now no longer be peeled off, and gaps in the build of the phone have been made smaller to prevent any build-up of dirt. According to Samsung.

Trusted Reviews have spent some time with the new Samsung Galaxy Fold. Here’s what we wrote: “I am still not convinced about the practicality of the smaller outer display and the notch on the inside screen is very irritating. But there’s no doubt this is a seriously exciting product that I can’t wait to spend longer with.”

