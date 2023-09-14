Huawei Watch GT 4 revealed as a true Apple Watch Series 9 rival

Huawei has announced an all-new flagship smartwatch, the Watch GT 4, that promises better performance and connectivity in a pretty stylish package.

Following up Huawei’s Watch GT 3, the Watch GT 4 is finally here and comes the same week Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 9.

Huawei’s latest wearable comes in 46mm and 41mm sizes, sports an AMOLED display, and is constructed out of a stainless steel front case and polymer fibre composite material back shell.

Not short of features

First up, you’re getting wireless charging, up to a theoretical 14 days of use on a single 100-minute charge, Bluetooth 5.2, a built-in mic and speaker, and IP68 water resistance, too. Of course, you also get your choice of a number of different bands to pair with your GT 4 that come in all kinds of different materials and styles, all of which look quite sleek.

Outside of the hardware, you’re getting comprehensive health monitoring with the Wach GT 4 thanks to TruSeen 5.5+ heartrate sensing tech, TruSleep 3.0 sleep monitoring tech, a smart cycle calendar, sports tracking with support for more sports than ever, new activity rings, and an all-new Stay Fit app.

You’re also getting some quality-of-life features, like a new launcher and a new series of widgets that are aimed at making navigation on the Watch GT smoother and more efficient than ever. This includes neat features like improved multitasking so you can better manage currently open apps with ease. Plus, Bluetooth calling distance has been upgraded to an impressive 100 meters.

Lastly, no matter what smartphone you’ve got, the GT 4 is built to work with it. It’s packed with wide compatibility across smartphones and operating systems, whether you’ve got a brand-new iPhone or an old Android. Plus, you won’t need a Huawei device to take advantage of the new features on the Watch GT 4, either.