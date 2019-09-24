Huawei has officially announced that the Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro will be launched on September 26th… but only in China.

Huawei shared the news on social media site Weibo this morning, hinting that the first launch will take place in China on September 26 (via GSMArena).

Product listings have been spotted at Chinese online retailers like JD.com and Vmall with pre-orders also beginning on September 26 so it makes sense that the launch would take place on Thursday.

We got the chance to test out the Mate 30 Pro first hand and this was our first impression of the phone: “From our brief hands-on, this feels like a top performing handset, with very impressive photographic and hardware capabilities. The key problem is in the software, or lack of it: without Google apps, this will be a tough sell to the general market. This was always going to be the big issue with the new Huawei phones, and we’ll have a more fully formed recommendation after our full review”.

Whether or not the Mate 30 series will hit the UK has been the question on everyone’s lips ever since it was revealed that the handsets would not been given full access to the Android OS or any of the usual Google apps. This means you’ll have to find a manual way of loading the Google Play Store onto the phone if you’re looking to pick it up in Europe.

Despite the phone being unveiled in Munich last week, there is currently no news of a release date for the UK or Europe. During a press conference following the Mate 30 launch event, Huawei did say that it was “hoping” to bring the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro to Europe and the UK but as of now the smartphones’ fate overseas remains uncertain.

