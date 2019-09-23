The Huawei Mate 30 Pro shipped without any familiar apps from Google, due to the Android ban. But here’s how you can install them yourself.

Google Maps, YouTube, Google Photos and more, are apps that are so integral to our daily smartphone that it’s hard to imagine going without them. So it was a major blow to Huawei that its latest and greatest flagship did not have any of these apps despite running on Android 10 (open source version). Fortunately, there’s a way round it: in this guide, we explain how you can get the best of Google on your new Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

Related: Best Phones

How to install Google apps on a Huawei Mate 30 Pro

First, open the browser on your device and enter this web address: https://www.lzplay.net/#/ By clicking through the blue buttons, you can download a program known as Google Service Assistant (which — despite its name — is not created or authorised by Google). Once you agree on permissions and access, it installs Google’s core software — including the Play Store, which allows you to. download all the familiar apps you’d previously been missing. Unfortunately, this still doesn’t seem to be an entirely fail-safe solution as some apps don’t appear to work with this operating system: Google Pay for instance, is not compatible and you’ll have to sideload apps like Netflix. We will update this page if we discover further apps that are incompatible with the device.

Related: Best Android Phones

Without Google apps, this phone would be more or less unusable for Western customers who are immersed in the Google ecosystem. Huawei CEO Richard Yu demonstrated that he was well aware of the difficulties of this prospect at a press conference following the launch. He hinted that customers would be able to find a way to install Google apps, describing this as their “right”, although he stopped short of actually endorsing a method to do so.

In its bid to live on without Google, Huawei has earmarked $1 billion of investment to develop programs for its own App Gallery and has promised that developers will be able to keep a greater share of profits than they would for iOS or Android. But for now, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is not on sale in the UK or any other European countries, and no official release date has yet been announced.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…