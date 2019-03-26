Huawei P30 Pro vs P20 Pro: Is the upgrade worth it?

Huawei just announced its latest duo of flagship phones: the heavily rumoured and P30 and its larger sibling the P30 Pro. These are Huawei’s big-hitting flagships until the inevitable launch of Mate 30 later in the year.

Here at Trusted Reviews we absolutely loved the P20 Pro, bestowing the phone with our coveted Product of the Year award. That means the P30 Pro has big boots to fill.

But does the new model compare to the outgoing version? Here’s everything you need to know.

Huawei P30 Pro vs P20 Pro – Specs and cameras

Like Samsung, Huawei prides itself on jamming its high-end phones with the best specs available. There have been wholesale improvements to the internals this year as a result.

The Kirin 970 has been replaced by the newer, and much faster, Kirin 980 giving the P30 Pro a speed bump over the P20 Pro. This newer chip can also handle many more AI processes and as it’s built using a highly efficient 7nm architecture that should improve battery life without hampering performance.

There’s been a boost to the battery too. The P20’s 4000mAh cell has been replaced by a marginally larger 4200mAh battery.

Arguably more important than battery life is charging speed. The P30 Pro can go from 0-70% in 30 minutes (this is according to Huawei, we’ll run our own tests when we have the phone) thanks to the 40w charger inside the box. That’s a big improvement from the 22.5w charging the P20 Pro was capable of. Another new battery feature for the P30 Pro is wireless charging and, like the Mate 20 Pro, you’ll be able wirelessly charge other devices with reversible charging.

Overall there’s a load of nice battery improvements this time around.

Most of the hype surrounding the P30 Pro has focused on its camera array. Like the P20 Pro there are three main cameras, however Huawei has added a 3D sensor too (a ToF sensor) to further improve the blurry-background effect in the dedicated portrait mode.

The main 40-megapixel camera has been improved too, with a wider f/1.6 aperture and completely rebuilt pixels that should let more light into the sensor. The black and white sensor has been completely ditched, with a 20-megapixel ultrawide camera taking its place.

The final of the trio of cameras on both is an 8-megapixel telephoto. While the megapixel count is the same, some periscope trickery inside the P30 Pro’s camera allows 5x optical zoom opposed to 3x of the P20 Pro.

There’s been a megapixel bump on the selfie camera too: 24-megapixels to 32-megapixels.

Huawei P30 Pro vs P20 Pro – Design

Like the P20 Pro, the P30 Pro has a distinctive back with a number of trippy colour schemes that change when light hits it. Both are made mostly from glass, with a metal rim adding a hit of rigidity.

Bigger differences are visible around the front, where the P30 Pro stretches the screen nearly edge-to-edge and makes the notch a lot smaller.

Both the P20 Pro and P30 Pro are water resistant, both lack a headphone jack and both have FHD+ OLED displays with HDR support. Where the P30 Pro differs is that it ups the screen size by 0.3-inches to 6.4-inches. There’s also a much curvier nature to the screen that’s very much like the Samsung Galaxy S10.

Huawei has also ditched the physical home button from the P20 Pro, switching to fully on-screen navigation controls and a fingerprint scanner embedded inside the display.

The P30 Pro is a much curvier phone all over and while it’s slightly bigger and heavier, it actually feels a lot nicer to hold thanks to those curved edges,

Huawei P30 Pro vs P20 Pro – Price and availability

When it launched last year the P20 Pro retailed for £799 (it wasn’t officially available in the US), however that price has now dropped.

The P30 Pro will cost £899 when it launches in the UK in April. Again, there likely won’t be a US release for this phone, at least not officially.

We’ll be comparing these two phones again when we’ve had a longer play with the P30 Pro so stay tuned for more.