Huawei’s working on a way to make all its flagship phones 5G – Report

Huawei could be on the verge of making every new handset featuring its latest Kirin 985 chipset 5G capable, according to fresh reports.

The news broke via Taiwanese site CNMO on Tuesday. The report suggests supply chain sources have confirmed the company’s chip maker, HiSilicon, will integrate Huawei’s 5G modem in to every Kirin 985 CPU. This would effectively make any phone with the Kirin CPU 5G-enabled.

The firm is reportedly using a new manufacturing method to add the modem that will also yield better performance and lower power consumption.

The process will be adopted in the third quarter of this year, with the first phones using the new 5G chipsets set to launch in October. None of this has been confirmed by Huawei and at the time of publishing the company hadn’t responded to Trusted’s request for comment.

The Huawei Mate X is the company’s first 5G phone to arrive this year. The foldable Mate X launched at MWC and is designed to take on Samsung’s Galaxy Fold. The company’s heavily rumoured Huawei Mate 30 phablet is also expected to be 5G-enabled.

5G is a next generation networking technology that is designed to sit alongside 4G. It aims to offer users gigabit-per-second (Gbps) connection speeds that will let them download entire TV series in minutes.

The tech is already active in some markets, such as Seoul South Korea and Chicago US. It’s set to have a limited launch in the UK by the end of the year. The tech was the main talking point at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) trade show in Barcelona in February.

Numerous phone makers have announced 5G ready phones. Samsung launched the Galaxy S10 5G alongside the regular Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10e at its Unpacked event in February. OnePlus is expected to launch a 5G varient of the OnePlus 7 in the very near future.

