How to watch Wales vs Poland: Euro 2024 playoff final live stream

Chris Smith

Wales vs Poland Live Stream: It’s a huge night for Welsh football, as the Dragons attempt to reach this summer’s Euro 2024 Finals. Here’s how to watch live.

Rob Page’s Wales are one win away from reaching a third straight European Championships Finals, but must overcome a dangerous Poland side in order to reach the summer showcase.

Wales advanced to the Playoff Finals by beating Iceland 4-1 on Friday night, while Poland defeated Estonia 5-1 in their elmination game.The Welsh have the all-important home field advantage for this one-leg final, with the Cardiff City Stadium playing host on Tuesday night.

The winner of this tie will quality for this summer’s Euro 2024 Finals in Germany will be placed into Group D alongside Netherlands, Austria, and France.

Should the Welsh emerge victorious tonight, it’ll be perhaps the national team’s finest achievement since 2016 because qualification will have been achieved without the talismanic Gareth Bale who has now retired from football.

We’re expecting a great, high stakes game tonight and here’s how to tune in on the best TV or best tablet you have in the house.

Wales vs Poland kick-off time 

Wales vs Poland kicks off at 7:45pm UK time on Tuesday March 26. The game is being played in the heart of South Wales with the Cardiff City Stadium playing host.

How to watch Wales vs Poland on TV and online

Viewers in Wales will be able to watch live on the S4C channel with coverage beginning at 7:20pm. This is a free to air channel in Wales, but many areas around the Welsh border might be able to pick it up too. Get that digital antenna a-scanning!

Elsewhere in the UK, the Viaplay network will be streaming/broadbasting the game. However, that is a pay TV service and costs £9.99 a month if you subscribe for 12 months. Otherwise it’s £14.99 a month. You can sign up here, or connect through your TV service or Amazon Prime here.

How to listen to Wales vs Poland for free

You’ll be able to listen to live match commentary of Wales vs Poland via the BBC Radio 5 Live has live commentary, while it’ll also be available via the BBC Sport website or the BBC Sounds app.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you’re watching or listening to Wales vs Poland online, then it may be worth prioritising your privacy by signing up to a VPN. This works by masking your IP address from third parties, preventing anyone from snooping on your browsing. Check our Best VPN guide to see which are worth signing up to.

