How to watch the Apple Peek Performance event today

Apple will be holding its next major launch event today (March 8) and we expect to see a bunch of new tech unveiled. Here’s how to watch the show live.

The company has named this year’s spring event “Peek Performance”, which doesn’t give much of an indication of what we’ll see. However, we expect to see a handful of products make their debut, with an upgraded iPhone SE rumoured to be the star of the show.

Other devices said to be making an appearance include the iPad Air 5, some new Macs and perhaps the Apple Silicon M2 processor.

So, how can you watch the event? Read on to learn when and where to go to catch all the latest Apple news and product announcements as they take place.

How to watch the Apple event March 2022

The next Apple event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, March 8 at 10 am PST – that’s 6 pm here in the UK.

Like many of Apple’s post-Covid events, this is a digital-only launch broadcast directly from Apple Park, California. That means you’ll be able to catch Apple’s latest announcements as they’re unveiled, regardless of whether or not Tim Cook mailed you an invite.

You can watch the event live on Apple.com or via the company’s official YouTube channel on your phone, tablet, laptop or TV.

If you plan on streaming the launch on YouTube, you can also set a reminder right now to be notified before everything kicks off to make sure you don’t miss a thing.

You can also stream the event from the Apple TV app on your TV or mobile device, if you prefer.

Of course, you can always simply head over to Trusted Reviews on the night to catch all the important news and product launches as they break.

As always, it’s worth investing in a VPN to hide your IP address and protect your data when streaming anything online. You can find all our favourites in our guide to the best VPNs.