Apple Silicon M2 will debut with four new Mac models in 2022 – report

The second-generation Apple Silicon M2 chip will debut this year with four new models, according to the latest update from in-the-know Apple reporter Mark Gurman.

In his latest Power On Newsletter, the Bloomberg reporter has revealed his expectations for Apple’s 2022 Mac release schedule.

He believes the M2 will make a splash with a new MacBook Pro (13-inch), Mac Mini, iMac (24-inch), and the long-awaited redesign of the MacBook Air (2022). The latter could be the most exciting given the design has remained much the same in recent years.

In the newsletter, Gurman says the the M2 will be slighter speedier, with a more significant boost when it comes to graphical side of the hardware.

He writes: “The M2’s CPU will probably be a bit speedier than the M1, but the chip should retain the same eight-core architecture. Graphics may get a boost, though, from seven or eight cores to nine or 10.”

He also says there’s likely to be Pro and Max versions of the M2 next year around, while the M3 may also see a debut in 2023. However, that’s an informed assumption based on Apple’s roadmap thus far, rather than any new knowledge.

Gurman is expecting at least one new Mac at that rumoured event in March that will could also see the launch of an iPhone SE 5G and an iPad Air, as well as iOS 15.4. It’s not clear whether that Mac will see the debut of the M2 processor, or whether it’ll be among the last of the M1 Macs. The smart money is on the latter.

Three new Mac models have appeared in European regulatory listings in the last few weeks, but we’re none the wiser on their identity as yet. Some reports have suggested an iMac Pro 2022 running the M1 might be the model arriving at the now-traditional spring event, with the first M2 models coming later this year.