Here’s how to watch today’s Pokemon Sword and Shield Nintendo Direct

Nintendo has announced it will hold a special direct presentation later today where it will reveal all-new details for Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Set to launch later this year exclusively for Nintendo Switch, we’re surprised that Nintendo is revealing so much for Sword and Shield ahead of E3 2019.

Perhaps this means we’re going to be treated with a barrage of information on Animal Crossing Switch at next week’s show? Either way, consider us excited.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Nintendo Direct – When is it?

Today’s Direct will take place at 2pm BST where you’ll be able to watch all the major announcements as they happen.

We’ve compiled all the different time zones below for your convenience to make things a little easier:

6am PT

9am ET

2am BST

Pokemon Sword and Shield Nintendo Direct – How can I watch it?

As is always the case with direct presentations, it will be available to watch across Nintendo’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

We’ll drop a trailer and on-demand links in this article as they emerge throughout the presentation, here’s hoping for a bunch of juicy new information.

