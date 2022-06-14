How to watch Ms Marvel: When can you stream episode 2 of the MCU series?

Looking to stream the second episode of Ms Marvel? Here’s everything you need to know including when the episode drops and the story so far.

Between Loki, Moon Knight and Hawkewye – just to name a few – the MCU is well into its TV show schedule for Phase 4, where we get to see additional stories run as episodic series adjacent to major films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Ms Marvel is the latest of those series to join the MCU canon, and last week’s episode was a blast.

Particularly in coming off the heels of Moon Knight, Ms Marvel feels like a far more grounded tale that isn’t afraid to revel in young adult humour. Last week’s episode gave us our first introduction to the titular hero, but it also ended with a post-credits cliffhanger that could have huge repercussions for episode two. Whatever happens, you definitely won’t want to miss it.

When does Ms Marvel episode 2 air?

The second episode for Ms Marvel will air tomorrow, June 15 exclusively on Disney Plus.

Just like every other MCU TV series, there isn’t a way to watch Ms Marvel unless you have an active Disney Plus subscription, so it’s well worth signing up if you want to be in the loop.

How many episodes will Ms Marvel have?

Just like most MCU shows, Ms Marvel will have a total of six episodes in its season. This means that after tomorrow’s episode airs, there will only be four episodes left to tie up the overarching story and presumably lead into The Marvels, which is set to star Ms Marvel alongside Carol Danvers – also known as Captain Marvel.

Ms Marvel: The story so far

As a high schooler who’s grown up seeing superheroes like the Avengers save the world from destruction, Kamala Khan is obsessed with these heroes – and Captain Marvel is easily her favourite. That same fandom ends up clashing not only with Kamala’s school work, but also the expectations of her parents.

After last week’s events however, it now seems as if that conflict will only worsen as Kamala is now in possession of a mystical bangle that affords superpowers to its wearer. To make matters worse, a public display of those powers puts Kamala right in the sights of the Department of Damage Control which recently made an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.