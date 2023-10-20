How to watch Liverpool vs Everton on TV, online and listen for free

The Merseyside derby is one of the biggest fixtures in the football calendar, and this time around there’s a lot to play for. Here’s how to live stream Liverpool vs Everton on TV and online in the UK.

Liverpool could climb to the top of the Premier League table if they’re able to secure all 3 points at Anfield against their bitter rivals.

However, with a number of players returning from international duty, there are concerns whether the tie could come too soon for the South American players.

Liverpool will also be without Andrew Robertson, who will have to undergo surgery after suffering a long-term injury during the international break. Tsimikas is expected to fill in at the left side of Liverpool’s defence instead.

Meanwhile, Everton will be hoping to edge even further away from the relegation zone, with three points separating the club from Burnley and Luton.

Everton are enjoying a good run of form right now, with thumping wins against Brentford and Bournemouth before the international break. A victory against their local rivals would be the club’s biggest accomplishment of the season yet, so we’re hoping for a fierce contest between the two Liverpudlian clubs.

Pixel 8 with Unlimited Data For just a pound more than the adjacent Pixel 8 deal, you can treat yourself to an unlimited data tariff, letting you make the most out of your new handset. Mobiles UK

Just £9 upfront

Only £29.99/month View Deal

Liverpool vs Everton kick-off time

Liverpool vs Everton will kick off a weekend of Premier League football with a match time of 12.30pm on Saturday October 21st. The match will be played at Anfield.

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton on TV and online

The Merseyside derby will be hosted by TNT Sports (formerly known as BT Sports) for the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday. The build-up will begin on TNT Sports 1 from 11am UK time.

It’s worth noting that you’ll no longer be able to watch TNT Sports via the BT Sports app, with the latter shutting down for good on 12th October 2023. In order to watch the match online, you’ll instead need to activate and download the Discovery+ app via your BT or EE account at no extra cost.

How to listen to Liverpool vs Everton for free

You’ll be able to listen to the match commentary of Liverpool vs Everton via talkSPORT, either on radio or online. You can listen to the match live by clicking this link.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you’re watching or listening to the Liverpool vs Everton match online, then it may be worth prioritising your privacy by signing up to a VPN. This works by masking your IP address from third parties, preventing anyone from snooping on your browsing. Check our Best VPN guide to see which are worth signing up to.