How to watch Leicester vs Forest live on TV and online or listen for free

How to watch Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest: Monday Night Football returns with a big East Midlands derby. Here’s how to watch Leicester vs Forest on TV and live stream online.

It’s been a disastrous start to the Premier League season for Brendan Rodgers and Leicester City, who currently sit bottom of the league, without a win all season and six defeats overall in seven Premier League games.

There have been a few hammerings in there too, and it seems the manager’s days are numbered if he can’t reverse the recent results trend. However, there’s a chance to redeem some local pride tonight as newly-promoted Nottingham Forest visit the King Power Stadium.

Forest have been quite easy on the eye since returning to the top flight, but results have also been lacking for Steve Cooper’s new-look side. They sit just one place above Leicester in 19th, having only notched one win. After more than 20-years outside of the top flight, it would be disastrous for big-spending Nottingham Forest to drop out of the elite after just one season.

The defensive record of both teams has been poor all season, so we’re expecting a free-flowing game with plenty of goalmouth action to report. A loss for Leicester would leave them five points adrift at the foot of the table, while a Forest win would lift them them out of the relegation zone. There’s loads at stake here.

Forest battered Leicester in last-season’s FA Cup so they’ll fancy their chances of repeat. Surely another big loss would be curtains for Rodgers? Here’s how to watch Leicester vs Nottingham Forest on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Leicester vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest kicks-off at 8:00pm UK time on Monday October 3. The game is being played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

How to watch Leicester vs Forest on TV and online

Sky Sports has the rights to this one. Coverage of this one starts at 7:00pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with the excellent Monday Night Football pre-game show.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass or subscribe via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

Villa vs Southampton free live stream

While there’s no way to legally watch the game for free in the UK, you can tune in on the radio for a free live stream with audio commentary. In the UK, talkSPORT has live and exclusive rights to the audio stream. You can access the stream from the talkSPORT website here or download the apps for iOS and Android.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.