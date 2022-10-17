 large image

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 9 for free in the UK

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon Season One is now available to watch in the UK, and for free if you’re eligible for the trial. 

If you haven’t heard of House of the Dragon before, it’s a spin-off series to Game of Thrones, set around 200 years before the likes of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen waged war in Westeros.

House of the Dragon follows the Targaryen family and their hold on the Iron Throne. Noticeable stars include Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy. 

Episode nine, which is also the penultimate entry in the season, is called The Green Council. It will follow on from *spoiler alert* the death of King Viserys, with Alicent planning to seize the crown from the true heir Rhaenyra.

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 9

House of the Dragon episode 9 originally aired at 2am UK time this morning. Don’t worry if you missed it though, as it will also be available to watch on Sky Atlantic later today at 9pm UK time

Just like Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is created by HBO. There’s no HBO channel here in the UK, so Sky has the broadcasting rights instead. 

This means every episode of House of the Dragon can be watched on Sky Atlantic on channel 108. You’ll need a Sky subscription in order to access this channel, via either Sky Q or Sky Glass

There is a second option though, as you can also watch House of the Dragon on demand via NOW. You will need a subscription to the Entertainment Membership, which includes Sky Atlantic, but it only costs £9.99 per month, and you can cancel at any time since it’s a rolling contract. 

If you’ve never subscribed to NOW before, you’ll be able to take advantage of a 7-day free trial in order to watch House of the Dragon without spending a penny. You can sign up for NOW here.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

