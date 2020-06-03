How to get HDR on Sky Q

Finally, after what felt an age, the Sky Q platform can now play HDR content. But not everyone can access it. Here’s how to get HDR on your Sky Q box.

How to get HDR on your Sky Q box

We had a sneaking suspicion the hold-up behind the launch of HDR was due to the compatibility of its boxes, or lack thereof. The original Sky Q Silver box shipped with a HDMI 1.4 output, which is not compatible with the current HDR standard.

So, before you can start watching HDR content, you need to check your set-top box is compatible. Thankfully, there’s a way of doing so:

Press the Home button on your remote

Select settings

Select System info, and from there you can see box’s hardware version

Only Sky Q boxes with these numbers are compatible:

Sky Q 2TB boxes

32B1xx

32B205

32B206

Sky Q 1TB boxes

32B203

32B204

32B205

32B206

None of the Sky Q Mini boxes support Ultra HD, so you can’t get HDR on these units.

However, knowing which version is only half the battle. We’ve been told Sky customers who don’t have the above boxes need to give Sky’s customer service a call and discuss options for upgrading. However, an upgrade is only available for users who don’t have an existing UHD subscription. Sky will not be upgrading those who do have UHD to compatible HDR boxes.

After that, you need to make sure that your TV is HDR compliant with the HLG broadcast format (most, if not all TVs, are). Then it’s another trip into the settings to enable HDR:

Press Home

Select Settings

Select Setup, then Audio visual

Choose 2160p (UHD)

You’ll receive a prompt asking to select 8-bit, 10-bit or ‘Find it for me’. To make it simple, select 10-bit, as that is what’s required for HDR playback.

Once that’s over, you should be able to enjoy the limited amount of HDR content available. Your viewing options are a choice between three nature programmes – Gangs of Lemur Island, Pridelands: Wilderness Reborn and Malawi Wildlife Rescue – but expect more in the coming months.

