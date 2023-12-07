How to watch Everton vs Newcastle: The midweek Premier League action concludes on Thursday night with two more games – starting with Everton vs Newcastle.

Everton continue their battle to escape the relegation zone following a 10 point deduction for flouting FFP rules. A big win against Nottingham Forest at the weekend was much needed on that front.

However, The Toffees face much tougher opposition on Thursday night when Newcastle United visit Goodison Park seeking to push back towards the Champions League positions.

The Geordies continue to struggle with an injury crisis, with England International Nick Pope the latest casualty, having suffered a dislocated shoulder in the 1-0 win against Manchester United at the weekend.

It’s sure to be a fiery atmosphere on Merseyside as there’s no love lost between the two sets of fans in recent years, and Everton are continuing their protests against alleged Premier League corruption. This is even though the club admitted the charges and were given the statutory penalty for it.

The game tonight is the early kick-off on Amazon Prime and here’s how to tune in on the best TV or best tablet you have in the house.

Everton vs Newcastle kick-off time

Everton vs Newcastle l kicks off at 7:30pm UK time on Thursday December 7. The game is being played at Goodison Park, Everton. The earlier-than-normal kick-off time is because the night’s other game, Spurs vs West Ham, starts at 8:15pm and is also live on Amazon Prime.

That means you can watch all of Everton vs Newcastle and then switch over for the second half of Spurs vs West Ham. Or you can watch the first half at Goodison before switching over for the full Spurs vs West Ham clash.

How to watch Everton vs Newcastle on Amazon Prime Video for free

If you have an Amazon Prime subscription you’ll be able to tune into coverage of Everton vs Newcastle from 7:00pm. You’ll find the live feed on the Amazon Prime Video smart TV and mobile apps, and you can tune in online here.

If you don’t have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign-up here. When you set-up an account, you’re eligible for a free 30-day trial.

However, if you’re a former subscriber who hasn’t had a free trial in the last 12 months you’ll be entitled to another one. There’s more information on Amazon Prime trials here.

Finally, Amazon sometimes offers shoppers an incentivised Prime trial (I just got a week for 99p) when you attempt to purchase an item. Play around and see what you’re offered at checkout. Any Prime subscription will unlock the games this week.

How to listen to Everton vs Newcastle for free

You’ll be able to listen to live match commentary of Everton vs Newcastle on BBC Radio 5 Live, either on the radio or online. You can listen to the match live by clicking this link. Stick with Radio 5 for the second half commentary on Spurs vs West Ham.

Watch safely with a VPN

