How to watch Chelsea vs Man United live on TV and online and listen for free

It’s fourth vs fifth in the Premier League as Chelsea host Man United at Stamford Bridge with an early season berth in the top-four on the line.

United have had an up and down season to date, but a heavy away defeat at Man City has been balanced out by wins over Liverpool, Arsenal and most recently Spurs at Old Trafford. They’re on the road again this weekend against another ‘Big 6’ team in the Premier League.

Having played all of the top clubs, Saturday night will be a pretty good time to judge the progress under Erik ten Hag’s leadership, following the various calamities of recent seasons.

Chelsea too are looking to find their identity under a new manager, with Graham Potter having succeeded Thomas Tuchel early on in the campaign. Potter’s expensively-assembled side had won five games in a row in all competitions before drawing a blank at Brentford in midweek. However, the Blues will fancy their chances at home against a United side that still is very much still in the development phases.

It’s a crucial game for both sides as we count down to the World Cup break, with points against the other contenders likely to be the deciding factor in the race for the top four this season.

Chelsea vs Man United kick-off time

Chelsea vs Man United kicks off at 5:00pm UK time on Saturday October 22. The game is being played at Stamford Bridge in London. It’s the final game of the day, with Liverpool visiting Nottingham Forest in the 12:30 kick-off on Saturday morning, prior to the non-televised 3:00pm games.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man United live on television and online?

Sky Sports has the rights to the Saturday evening kick-offs in the Premier League. Coverage of this one starts at 5:00pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, so pretty much as soon as the final scores come in on Soccer Saturday.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass, or the brand new Sky Stream service. Or you subscribe to Sky via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

How to listen to Chelsea vs Man United for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for BT Sport, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from BBC Radio 5 Live. You can access the Everton vs Man United radio stream here

