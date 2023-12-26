How to watch Burnley vs Liverpool for free on Amazon Prime Video

How to watch Burnley vs Liverpool in the UK: The Boxing Day football continues with Liverpool’s visit to Burnley. Here’s how to stream the game live for free on Amazon Prime.

The traditional Boxing Day fixtures offer up four live games in the UK on Tuesday, making it a great day for sitting around eating leftovers getting through the rest of the port and stilton.

The third game up is title-chasing Liverpool’s visit to relegation-threatened Burnley. However, anyone automatically ticks “away win” on the accumulator might be acting a little hastily.

Liverpool have struggled for form in recent weeks, albeit Saturday’s performance against top-of-the-table Arsenal was encouraging despite the missed opportunity to go to the summit for Christmas.

Burnley are finally finding some life under Vincent Kompany. The clarets earned a vital win at Fulham at the weekend, following up an impressive draw with Brighton and a 5-0 thumping of follow promoted team Sheffield United in December.

Burnley’s desire to play attacking football will be more suited to Liverpool’s approach though, so we could be in for an entertaining game at Turf Moor.

The game tonight is on Amazon Prime and here’s how to tune in on the best TV or best tablet you have in the house.

Burnley vs Liverpool kick-off time

Burnley vs Liverpool kicks off at 5:30pm UK time on Tuesday December 26. The game is being played at Turf Moor, Burnley. It’s one of five games being played in the Premier League today.

How to watch Burnley vs Liverpool on Amazon Prime Video for free

If you have an Amazon Prime subscription you’ll be able to tune into coverage of Burnley vs Liverpool from 5:00pm. You’ll find the live feed on the Amazon Prime Video smart TV and mobile apps, and you can tune in online here.

If you don’t have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign-up here. When you set-up an account, you’re eligible for a free 30-day trial.

However, if you’re a former subscriber who hasn’t had a free trial in the last 12 months you’ll be entitled to another one. There’s more information on Amazon Prime trials here.

Finally, Amazon sometimes offers shoppers an incentivised Prime trial (I recently got a week for 99p) when you attempt to purchase an item. Play around and see what you’re offered at checkout. Any Prime subscription will unlock the games this week.

How to listen to Burnley vs Liverpool for free

You’ll be able to listen to live match commentary of Burnley vs Liverpool on Talksport either on the radio or online. You can listen to the match live by clicking this link.

