How to watch Belgium vs Morocco: Watch the World Cup on free TV and stream it in 4K

Belgium vs Morocco headlines the Group F action at the World Cup on Sunday. Here’s how to watch Kevin De Bruyne and the star-studded Belgian side continue their quest for a maiden World Cup in 4K and on free TV.

Belgium looked slightly laboured in their World Cup 2022 opener against Canada and survived a missed spot kick from Alphonso Davies in the first half before a great strike from Michy Batshuayi sealed all three points.

Sunday’s opposition Morocco are also likely to prove stubborn opposition after an 0-0 draw with Croatia – 2018’s beaten finalists – last Wednesday.

However, the Belgian side led by Kevin de Bruyne as well as (fellow Premier League star Youri Tielemans, Leandro Trossard, Leander Dendoncker and Jan Vertonghen, Real Madrid’s top stopper Thibaut Courtois and the talented Eden Hazard) know it’s time to fulfil the footballing nation’s immense potential.

Belgium can seal qualification with a win, but the dogged Moroccans will be desperate for at least a point to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive.

This is one you’ll certainly want to tune into, so here are all the details…

Belgium vs Morocco kick-off time

It’s a lunchtime kick-off as Belgium vs Morocco gets underway at 1:00pm UK time on Sunday November 27.

Earlier in the day Japan and Costa Rica will square off (10:00am UK time) in Group E, with the Japanese knowing a win will seal their place in the knockout stages. The main event of the day is Spain vs Germany in Group E at 7:00pm UK time. Elsewhere in Group F it’s Croatia vs Canada (4:00pm).

How to watch Belgium live on free TV and online

This game is live in the UK on BBC 1 and the BBC iPlayer with coverage starting at 12:30pm UK time. Other games on the Beeb on Sunday include Croatia vs Canada (4:00pm) and Spain vs Germany (7:00pm)

Japan and Costa Rica (10:00am) is on ITV, also on Sunday.

Is Belgium vs Morocco available to watch in 4K?

Yes! The BBC iPlayer is offering every one of the BBC’s World Cup games in 4K HDR, provided you have a compatible TV and/or set top box. Here’s our guide on how to watch the World Cup in 4K details all the ways to stream the tournament.

