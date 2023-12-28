How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham: Stream the game for free on Amazon Prime

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham: The festive football feast continues as Arsenal host West Ham on Amazon Prime. Here’s how to watch the game for free.

Such is the TV-focused nature of modern football, that the traditional Boxing Day fixtures have been spread over three days, kicking off at nine different times. The last of which is Arsenal’s game with West Ham.

The Gunners have the chance to go back to the to the top of the table with a victory over David Moyes’ Jekyll and Hyde Hammers. This will mark the half way stage of the Premier League season for Arsenal and they’ve been here before. This time they’ll be hoping to convert the first half of the season form into the second half and go all the way to the Premier League title for the first time since 2004.

West Ham are hard to predict and have the talent to give any of the top teams problems. They comfortably beat Man United 2-0 at home last time out, but one suspects a trip to the Emirates might be a little more problematic for The Irons.

We’re expecting a great game tonight to round out this midweek match day. It’s live on Amazon Prime and here’s how to tune in on the best TV or best tablet you have in the house.

Arsenal vs West Ham kick-off time

Arsenal vs West Ham kicks off at 8:15pm UK time on Thursday December 28. The game is being played at The Emirates Stadium. It’s one of two Premier League games being played today.

The other, Brighton vs Tottenham, kicks-off at 7:30pm. So you can enjoy the first half before switching over to Arsenal vs West Ham. Or you can watch all of the first game before tuning into the second half of Arsenal vs West Ham.

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham on Amazon Prime Video for free

If you have an Amazon Prime subscription you’ll be able to tune into coverage of Arsenal vs West Ham with coverage starting at 7:00pm. You’ll find the live feed on the Amazon Prime Video smart TV and mobile apps, and you can tune in online here. You’ll also be able to find Brighton vs Tottenham from 7:00pm.

If you don’t have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign-up here. When you set-up an account, you’re eligible for a free 30-day trial.

However, if you’re a former subscriber who hasn’t had a free trial in the last 12 months you’ll be entitled to another one. There’s more information on Amazon Prime trials here.

Finally, Amazon sometimes offers shoppers an incentivised Prime trial (I recently got a week for 99p) when you attempt to purchase an item. Play around and see what you’re offered at checkout. Any Prime subscription will unlock the games this week.

How to listen to Arsenal vs West Ham for free

You’ll be able to listen to live match commentary of Arsenal vs West Ham on Talksport either on the radio or online. You can listen to the match live by clicking this link.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you’re watching or listening to Arsenal vs West Ham online, then it may be worth prioritising your privacy by signing up to a VPN. This works by masking your IP address from third parties, preventing anyone from snooping on your browsing. Check our Best VPN guide to see which are worth signing up to.