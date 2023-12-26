How to stream Man United vs Aston Villa on Amazon Prime for free

How to watch Man United vs Aston Villa live in the UK for TV. Amazon Prime is airing high-flying Villa’s visit to mid-table strugglers Man United. Here’s how to watch for free.

The Boxing Day football schedule concludes with Manchester United hosting this year’s surprise package Aston Villa. Unai Emery is overseeing a complete transformation in fortunes at the Midlands club, with Villa just a point behind Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

They’ll go to Old Trafford full of confidence, but to be fair, most sides probably would right now. United’s permacrisis continued with a 2-0 defeat at West Ham on Saturday. Last time they played at home, United were whooped 3-0 by Bournemouth.

So Villa will be well-fancied by many to pile the misery on the beleaguered Erik Ten Hag, who continues to be under pressure.

The game tonight is on Amazon Prime and here’s how to tune in on the best TV or best tablet you have in the house.

Man United vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Man United vs Aston Villa kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Tuesday December 26. The game is being played at Old Trafford, Manchester. It’s the last of five games being played in the Premier League today.

How to watch Man United vs Aston Villa on Amazon Prime Video for free

If you have an Amazon Prime subscription you’ll be able to tune into coverage of Man United vs Aston Villa at 7:30pm. You’ll find the live feed on the Amazon Prime Video smart TV and mobile apps, and you can tune in online here.

If you don’t have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign-up here. When you set-up an account, you’re eligible for a free 30-day trial.

However, if you’re a former subscriber who hasn’t had a free trial in the last 12 months you’ll be entitled to another one. There’s more information on Amazon Prime trials here.

Finally, Amazon sometimes offers shoppers an incentivised Prime trial (I recently got a week for 99p) when you attempt to purchase an item. Play around and see what you’re offered at checkout. Any Prime subscription will unlock the games this week.

How to listen to Man United vs Aston Villa for free

You’ll be able to listen to live match commentary of United vs Villa on Talksport, either on the radio or online. You can listen to the match live by clicking this link.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you’re watching or listening to Luton vs Arsenal online, then it may be worth prioritising your privacy by signing up to a VPN. This works by masking your IP address from third parties, preventing anyone from snooping on your browsing. Check our Best VPN guide to see which are worth signing up to.