Here’s how you can sign up for the Project xCloud public beta

Microsoft has announced an upcoming public beta for Project xCloud, and those interested in taking part can sign up to gain access right now.

The trial is set to take place in October and will provide participants with a chance to test a strict selection of titles across Android phones and tablets. It’s clear Microsoft is testing the waters before rolling things out to a wider audience.

How to sign up for Project xCloud beta

If this sounds interesting and you fancy standing a chance to try things out, you can sign up right here. Be warned, only a “small selection” of users will be selected, so act fast. Fingers crossed it will take place across a large number of Android devices, too.

It’s not quite as simple as inputting your email address, though. The trial will require players to have the following things present and accounted for:

Compatible mobile device with Android 6.0/Bluetooth 4.0 or higher

Xbox One Wireless Controller with Bluetooth

10MB/s download speed minimum

Xbox Game Streaming App (Preview)

If you’re one of the lucky ones, Microsoft will email you directly with specific steps on how to access the beta and its select library of games. Speaking of, throughout the trial period players can enjoy Gears 5, Halo 5: Guardians and Sea of Thieves. More will be added overtime, and we’ll be sure to update the selection as we learn more.

Project xCloud is essentially Microsoft’s answer to Google Stadia and GeForce Now, acting as a cloud companion to its existing and upcoming console hardware. Once fully released, it should be accessible from consoles, mobile devices and personal computers. Fingers crossed it all works swimmingly.

Known as Project Scarlett, little is known about Microsoft’s next-generation console beyond the fact it will support features such as 8k resolutions, ray tracing and full-backwards compatibility with physical and digital games. It sounds really exciting, and we’re super keen to hear more.

