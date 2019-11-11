Disney Plus officially goes live in the US, Canada and the Netherlands tomorrow (November 12). However, since these countries (and different parts of them, in the case of the US and Canada) are in different time zones, there’s a multitude of different local launch times for the service.

If you live in the US, Canada or the Netherlands, here’s when you’ll be able to stream Disney Plus, in your local time.

Disney Plus will go live at the equivalent of 11am GMT − though, of course, it won’t launch in the UK until March 2020. Here’s what 11am GMT is around the world:

Netherlands

12pm CET

US

1am HST

2am AKST

3am PST

4am MST

5am CST

6am EST

Canada

3am PST

4am MST

5am CST

6am EST

7am AST

7:30am NST

This essentially means that everyone apart from people based in the Netherlands will be able to check Disney Plus out during the work commute.

Related: Best VPN

In the US, Disney Plus costs $6.99 a month or $69.99 per year; for Canada the prices are $8.99 per month or $89.99 a year; and in the Netherlands it’s €6.99 per month or €69.99 per year.

Disney Plus will launch in Australia and New Zealand on November 19, where it will cost AUD $8.99 per month or AUD $89.99 per year, and NZD $9.99 per month or NZD $99.99 a year, respectively.

The platform will be available through Amazon Fire TV devices, Apple TV, Android mobile and Android TV, Chromecast, iPad, iPhone, PS4, Roku streaming players and Xbox One.

Related: Netflix vs Disney Plus

Its launch comes hot on the heels of Apple TV Plus, though the iPhone maker’s streaming platform hasn’t had the greatest of starts. Early review of its big-budget originals, which star some massive names, haven’t been great. However, at $4.99 per month − free for a year if you’ve recent picked up an Apple device − it’s very affordable.

Deputy News and Features Editor Aatif is one of the UK’s best known tech journalists, having been News Editor at Gizmodo UK and Tech Reporter for The Independent. He’s also written for DigitalSpy and ITProPortal. Aatif now helps run…