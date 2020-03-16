Here’s our clearest look at the Huawei P40 Pro’s design so far

Huawei’s highly anticipated new flagship has popped up online in two separate instances− and now we know more about it than ever before.

The first revealing moment came courtesy of Chinese social network Weibo, where an official video announcement from Huawei showed off the smooth lines and curved screen of the new device, along with the launch date: March 26, 2020.

Related: Best smartphones

The marketing focus is clearly on the camera, which was highlighted thanks to the hashtag #VisionaryPhotography, and we certainly wouldn’t be surprised to see it live up to this given the excellent performance of last year’s Huawei P30 Pro‘s cameras.

In addition to this official announcement, purported performance scores for the new device have also emerged on Geekbench under the codename “Huawei ELS-NX9”.

The entry on Geekbench hints that the device will have 8GB of RAM and will run on the Android 10 operating system, while the scores themselves reveal that the single-core performance is 776 and the dual-core performance is 3182.

Those are very similar to the scores we recorded on the Huawei Mate 30 Pro (749 and 2910 respectively) as so it’s fair to assume that it also runs on the Kirin 990 chip.

Besides these latest rumours we also expect Huawei’s new smartphone line-up to boast 5G connectivity, bringing much faster mobile data speeds than the previous LTE standards.

The cameras are expected to improve as well, with the main sensor rumoured to have a 53-megapixel count (but producing 13-megapixel images after pixel-binning), alongside a telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom.

Related: Why Google’s warning about sideloading apps should be taken seriously

But no matter how impressive the hardware, software is likely to remain Huawei’s biggest concern: ever since the Huawei Android Ban the brand can only use the open-source version of Android, which lacks access to Google Mobile Services and, therefore, many of your favourite apps.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…