 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Here’s how much the Pixel Watch might cost

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google finally confirmed plans to launch a Pixel Watch this spring, following years of speculation. However, Google left many questions unanswered, including the all-important price.

Now we have our first indication of how Google might price the homegrown smartwatch, with 9to5Google sources citing a price of $399 for the LTE version of the wearable. That could change before launch, according to the sources, while there might also be a discount for those buying the watch through a mobile service provider.

Should the price hold, given Google generally prices UK gadgets a little lower than the dollar amount, this would probably translate to around £350 or £375. The cellular version of the Pixel Watch will be accompanied by a Wi-Fi only version, which would be cheaper still.

Overall, $399 feels like it might be a sweet spot for the Wear OS watch. The Apple Watch Series 7, for instance, costs that for a Wi-Fi only model.

However, the Pixel Watch would be a little more expensive than the brand new Galaxy Watch 5, which costs $329 for an LTE watch and $279 for the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth version That might make it a tough sell for owners of Samsung phones in particular.

The Pixel Watch is highly likely to launch alongside the Pixel 7 phones this autumn, probably in October. It will run Google’s own Wear OS operating system with Fitbit integration and will arrive with a near bezel-less display and a single physical input. Naturally, there will be Google Assistant support, as well as popular apps like Google Maps. We’ll wait for the official launch for news on the battery life and other specs, as well as the UK price and release date.

Would you be in the market for a Pixel Watch at that price? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

You might like…

Best Smartwatch 2022: 5 great options tried and tested

Best Smartwatch 2022: 5 great options tried and tested

Alastair Stevenson 2 weeks ago
Google Pixel Watch vs Galaxy Watch 4: What are the key differences?

Google Pixel Watch vs Galaxy Watch 4: What are the key differences?

Ryan Jones 4 months ago
Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Galaxy Watch 4 is this year’s Best Smartwatch

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Galaxy Watch 4 is this year’s Best Smartwatch

Alastair Stevenson 11 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.