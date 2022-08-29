Here’s how much the Pixel Watch might cost

Google finally confirmed plans to launch a Pixel Watch this spring, following years of speculation. However, Google left many questions unanswered, including the all-important price.

Now we have our first indication of how Google might price the homegrown smartwatch, with 9to5Google sources citing a price of $399 for the LTE version of the wearable. That could change before launch, according to the sources, while there might also be a discount for those buying the watch through a mobile service provider.

Should the price hold, given Google generally prices UK gadgets a little lower than the dollar amount, this would probably translate to around £350 or £375. The cellular version of the Pixel Watch will be accompanied by a Wi-Fi only version, which would be cheaper still.

Overall, $399 feels like it might be a sweet spot for the Wear OS watch. The Apple Watch Series 7, for instance, costs that for a Wi-Fi only model.

However, the Pixel Watch would be a little more expensive than the brand new Galaxy Watch 5, which costs $329 for an LTE watch and $279 for the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth version That might make it a tough sell for owners of Samsung phones in particular.

The Pixel Watch is highly likely to launch alongside the Pixel 7 phones this autumn, probably in October. It will run Google’s own Wear OS operating system with Fitbit integration and will arrive with a near bezel-less display and a single physical input. Naturally, there will be Google Assistant support, as well as popular apps like Google Maps. We’ll wait for the official launch for news on the battery life and other specs, as well as the UK price and release date.

